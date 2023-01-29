Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 27,428 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.