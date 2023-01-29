Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,059 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the second quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 288.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NYSE:GES opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Guess’, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

