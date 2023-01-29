Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 94,207 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,207 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $62,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after acquiring an additional 962,983 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,246,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,632,000 after acquiring an additional 784,474 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,951,000 after acquiring an additional 742,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.02.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

