Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $91.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

