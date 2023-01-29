Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BG opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.72. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.48.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Bunge’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

