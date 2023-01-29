Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,391 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corvex Management LP boosted its stake in California Resources by 399.1% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,343,000 after buying an additional 2,707,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 292.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in California Resources by 409.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,639,000 after buying an additional 576,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in California Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,531,000 after buying an additional 576,042 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 57.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,911,000 after buying an additional 452,023 shares during the period.

California Resources Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.00 million. California Resources had a net margin of 43.44% and a return on equity of 28.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

