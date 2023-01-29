Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $85,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

NYSE DIN opened at $76.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.11 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

