Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HOMB opened at $22.82 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 45.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,807 shares of company stock worth $3,670,979. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

