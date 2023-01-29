Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 76.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weis Markets Price Performance

Shares of WMK opened at $84.13 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $95.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Weis Markets Company Profile



Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

