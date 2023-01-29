Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 115,566 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $876.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $29,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

