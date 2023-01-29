Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 117,045 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,045 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $16.06 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

