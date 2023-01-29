Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,690 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

