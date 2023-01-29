Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,327 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MLM opened at $347.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.98 and a 200 day moving average of $342.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $406.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

