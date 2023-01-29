Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 263,495 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.23.

FOUR stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

