Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,759 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,759 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after purchasing an additional 617,485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,059,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,600,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,969 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $57.77.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

