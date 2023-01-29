Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,681 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 507,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTV opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.