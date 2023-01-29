Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 960 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KGI Securities cut shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average is $119.89. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

