Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,279,000 after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,993,000 after purchasing an additional 104,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,747,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,848 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

