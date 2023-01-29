Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John R. Furner Sells 4,375 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walmart stock opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

