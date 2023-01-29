Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 953,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 336,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Washington Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

WASH opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $58.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.