Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

