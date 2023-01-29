Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $470.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $470.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $482.88 on Thursday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

