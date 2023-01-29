Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WGO. MKM Partners raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

WGO stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

