Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Sells $1,055,228.50 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $104.34.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $26,471,000. Natixis raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 460.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,881,000 after buying an additional 344,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $17,831,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 193,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

