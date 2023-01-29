Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,266 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.92.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

