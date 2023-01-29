Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading 3.1% Higher

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 6,423,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 20,040,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Zomedica in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $252.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zomedica

Zomedica ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. On average, analysts expect that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 68.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 113.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 578,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 307,820 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 240.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 394,058 shares during the period. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zomedica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.