1ST Source Bank Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $177.90 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average of $218.97.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reduced their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.57.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

