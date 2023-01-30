4,983 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $40.02 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -333.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $223,775.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,829.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,348. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

