50,880 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV opened at $28.04 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

