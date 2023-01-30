5,324 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

