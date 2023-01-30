5,601 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,616 shares of company stock worth $2,248,882. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $91.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $99.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.54.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.13%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

Featured Stories

