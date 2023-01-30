9,327 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 140,864 shares of company stock worth $589,411. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $30.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

