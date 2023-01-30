A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.93%.

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $294,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $294,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,013 shares of company stock valued at $519,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 290.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $209,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.