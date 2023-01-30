A. O. Smith (AOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $60.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $77.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

