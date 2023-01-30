A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Update

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
ASCB stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.48.
A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.
