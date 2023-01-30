Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ASO opened at $55.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,394 shares of company stock worth $7,621,857. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

