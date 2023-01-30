Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

