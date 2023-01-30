Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Activision Blizzard Stock Performance
Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.
Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
