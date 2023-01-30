Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADAP. Mizuho upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.23. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Insider Activity at Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 998.26% and a negative return on equity of 112.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $32,084.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $90,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

