Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $147.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average of $168.32. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $237.39.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.