AECOM (ACM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect AECOM to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $85.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $88.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88.

AECOM Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

