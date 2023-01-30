AECOM (ACM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect AECOM to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $85.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $88.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Earnings History for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.