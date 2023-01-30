AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AECOM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in AECOM by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in AECOM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AECOM by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 26,204 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 693.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 212,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

NYSE ACM opened at $85.95 on Monday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

