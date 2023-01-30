African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AGAC opened at $10.15 on Monday. African Gold Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.