Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbus from €155.00 ($168.48) to €185.00 ($201.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EADSY opened at $31.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

About Airbus

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

Featured Stories

