Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Aixtron Price Performance

AIXA stock opened at €27.96 ($30.39) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €15.20 ($16.52) and a 12-month high of €32.21 ($35.01).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

