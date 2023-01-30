Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKZOY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($79.35) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €81.00 ($88.04) to €77.00 ($83.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

AKZOY stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

