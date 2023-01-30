Albemarle Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $21.93 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $21.93 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $21.80 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2023 earnings at $28.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.26.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $281.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.08. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,176,000 after buying an additional 203,385 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,257,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

