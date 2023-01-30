Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,500 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 485,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALEX. StockNews.com downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth $35,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at $146,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

