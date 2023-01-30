Alico (ALCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Alico to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.42. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. On average, analysts expect Alico to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $26.13 on Monday. Alico has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $198.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Alico Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alico by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alico by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alico by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alico by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alico by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

About Alico

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.