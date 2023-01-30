Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after purchasing an additional 137,872 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after buying an additional 384,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,357,000 after buying an additional 279,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Align Technology stock opened at $269.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $552.00.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.78.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.