Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,507,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,100 shares of company stock worth $2,211,608. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

ALHC stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 48.22% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.